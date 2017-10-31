Four stories in the news for today, Oct. 31

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Oct. 31

FEDS URGED TO ACCEPT SENATE CHANGE TO SEX DISCRIMINATION BILL

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing increased public pressure from Indigenous women and a feminist alliance to accept a Senate amendment of legislation on sex-based discrimination under the Indian Act. Advocates have joined forces with two Aboriginal senators — Lillian Dyck and Sandra Lovelace-Nicholas — in an awareness campaign that kicked off this week urging the Liberal government to change the bill known as S-3. Part of the outreach includes the distribution of a letter to women's organizations, academics and human rights groups to canvass support on the "full and final removal" of sex discrimination in the Indian Act.

CANADA'S SCREEN INDUSTRY TO MEET ABOUT SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Canadian film and TV leaders are acknowledging that sexual harassment has also been a "prevalent" part of the entertainment industry north of the border and have planned a meeting to discuss how to tackle it. In the wake of the flood of allegations against fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, writer-director James Toback and others, the union representing Canadian actors, ACTRA, has had preliminary meetings with industry groups and is preparing for a broader meeting of stakeholders on Nov. 23 in Toronto.

'MADAMA BUTTERFLY' PRODUCTION SPARKS DISCUSSION

An upcoming Manitoba Opera production of "Madama Butterfly" has sparked debate over how the tragic tale fits with modern views about race. The story centres around a young Japanese geisha who marries an American naval officer, only to be betrayed shortly after they wed. Jenny Heijun Wills, who directs the University of Manitoba's Critical Race network, says the opera reinforces harmful stereotypes about Asian women.

FOOD BANK, CLINICS CATER TO PETS IN NEED