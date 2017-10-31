Metro Halloween Challenge: Trick or pet treats
Metro Canada wants you to send in photos of your pet's best Halloween costume for a chance to be featured in tomorrow's paper.
Calling all spooky pets!
Metro Canada is trick or treating and hoping to get YOUR Halloween pet pictures in our candy bag.
Send in a photo of your dog, cat, hamster or owl wearing his or her Halloween costume!
You could find your furry friend in tomorrow's Metro paper.
How to submit your photo:
- Follow @MetroNewsCanada on Twitter
- Tweet your photo with your name and the name of your pet
