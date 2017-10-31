News / Canada

Metro Halloween Challenge: Trick or pet treats

Metro Canada wants you to send in photos of your pet's best Halloween costume for a chance to be featured in tomorrow's paper.

Ainsley Hillyard and her dog, Jezebel dressed up as a dinosaur.

KEVIN TUONG / Metro Order this photo

Ainsley Hillyard and her dog, Jezebel dressed up as a dinosaur.

Calling all spooky pets!

Metro Canada is trick or treating and hoping to get YOUR Halloween pet pictures in our candy bag.

Send in a photo of your dog, cat, hamster or owl wearing his or her Halloween costume!

You could find your furry friend in tomorrow's Metro paper.

How to submit your photo:

  1. Follow @MetroNewsCanada on Twitter
  2. Tweet your photo with your name and the name of your pet

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular