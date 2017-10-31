Police warn against eating lobsters stolen after New Brunswick truck crash
BLACKVILLE, N.B. — Lobsters stolen after a New Brunswick truck crash may not quite be the lucrative find thieves thought.
Police are warning people not to eat them, saying they were contaminated with diesel fuel and are not fit for human consumption.
The lobsters were spilled after a transport truck overturned on Highway 8 around 2 a.m. Tuesday near Blackville.
Police say a number of them were stolen before officers arrived.
The truck's driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Police are investigating the crash.
