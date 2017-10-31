Trudeau, Singh offer condolences in wake of New York City terror attack
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's "deeply grieved" by Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York City.
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.
The driver
In a release, Trudeau offered sincere condolences on behalf of all Canadians to those mourning the loss of family members and friends.
He also offered wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter, tweeting "Sending my love, thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the tragic violence in Manhattan today, along with all first responders."
Trudeau noted that New Yorkers are known for their resilience and strength, and will "stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations."
"Tonight, we offer our prayers and thoughts to our neighbours in the United States. We are with you, as always, as friends and allies," he said.
- With files from The Associated Press
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Coun. Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
'Disappointed:' Halifax police see zero attendance at second Voluntary Surrender event
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident