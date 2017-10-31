Two dead, five in hospital after collision in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Provincial police say two people are dead and five others were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday night.

Police say a pickup truck and an SUV collided, and then the SUV and a car collided on Highway 102.

Police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the man driving the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital.

Five passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured.