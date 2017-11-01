News / Canada

A look at the next three years of immigration to Canada, by the numbers

People take the citizenship oath at Pier 21 immigration centre in Halifax on Saturday, July 1, 2017. How many newcomers Canada will admit next year - and in the years ahead - will be revealed Wednesday as the federal immigration minister puts forward his plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adina Bresge

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled its plan for immigration to Canada over the next three years. There are four major streams: economic programs for skilled labour, provincial immigration programs and caregivers; family programs that allow people to sponsor spouses, children or their parents or grandparents; refugees and protected persons; and humanitarian, a stream that gives the minister flexibility for special programs.

Here's a look at the plan, by the numbers:

2018

310,000: Total immigration

177,500: Economic class

86,000: Family class

43,000: Refugees and protected persons

3,500: Humanitarian and other

2019

330,000: Total immigration

191,600: Economic class

88,500: Family class

45,650: Refugees and protected persons

4,250: Humanitarian and other

2020

340,000: Total immigration

195,800: Economic class

91,000: Family

48,700: Refugees and protected persons

4,500: Humanitarian and other

