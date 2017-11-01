Byelection to fill Prince Edward Island seat to be held Nov. 27
CHARLOTTETOWN — Elections P.E.I. says a byelection to fill the vacant legislature seat in Charlottetown-Parkdale will be held Nov. 27.
The vote follows the resignation of former education minister Doug Currie less than two weeks ago.
Currie cited a desire to explore other professional opportunities.
Advanced voting in the riding will be held Nov. 18, 20 and 24.
