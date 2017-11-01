News / Canada

RCMP dealing with homicide case after grisly find in Alberta farmer's field

MORINVILLE, Alta. — RCMP say the death of an Edmonton man whose body was found north of the city this week was the result of a homicide.

Krishneel Kamal Kumar, who was 26, was discovered Monday by a farmer working in a field in Sturgeon County.

The farmer, who did not disclose his name, told CTV News that the body was on the side of a hill and that he didn't realize what he had spotted until he got closer.

Police say an autopsy on Tuesday determined Kumar died as a result of criminal activity.

No one has been arrested and a number of RCMP units are involved in the investigation.

Police are also seeking information on the case from the public. (The Canadian Press, CTV Edmonton)

