Bear spray released: Five boys charged in attempted theft at mall near Calgary

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Police say they have charged five boys in an attempted theft in which bear spray was released at a shopping mall just outside Calgary's northern outskirts.

RCMP in Airdrie say several individuals entered the food court at CrossIron Mills shopping mall last Thursday.

Two members of the group attempted to snatch a tip jar from the counter of a business, and an employee from another shop stepped in to stop them.

A third suspect knocked that employee down and a fourth sprayed the employee and an innocent bystander with bear spray.

Police said the group fled in a car that was later determined to be stolen.

Three 13-year-olds and two 12-year-olds have been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon.

Their identities are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.