Toronto man's detective work reunites a father and daughter after 30 years

A woman has been reunited with the father she never knew following an anguishing, 30 year separation thanks to the kindness of a Toronto man.

Abelino Corrales met the love of his life — a Polish woman named Danuta Tarnawa — at a textile factory in communist-ruled former Czechoslovakia around 1985, while the Cuban native was there on a four-year work contract.

A year after they met, Tarnawa gave birth to their daughter, who they called Karolina.

When the girl was only two-years-old, Corrales, a mechanic, was forced to return home as the work contract between the two countries then under communist rule, had expired.

Heartbroken, Corrales returned to Cuba and Tarnawa took Karolina back to Poland, greeted coldly by her family, who did not approve of a child out of wedlock.

Still, the couple remained deeply in love and communicated through secret letters transmitted by a friend. But after 14 years of communication, the letters to Corrales abruptly stopped.

Last November, about thirty years after the couple’s separation, a Toronto man struck up a conversation with a waiter at the bar of a secluded resort in Santiago de Cuba.

The waiter, Orlando Corrales, poured into his brother Abelino’s story after hearing three things: that the Toronto man is Polish, and coincidentally, his wife’s name is also Danuta and his daughter’s name is Anna-Karolina.

“He said my brother, who is 56 right now, never married. Over 30 years, he is looking through the [embassy], Red Cross organization, whatever (else),” said Andrzej Rozbicki, a Polish-Canadian orchestra director and retired Toronto music teacher.

“He wakes up in the night just thinking that somewhere in the world, I have a daughter.”

Hearing this, Rozbicki, a doctor of musical arts and founder of Toronto-based Celebrity Symphony Orchestra, decided he could use his strong ties to the Polish community here and abroad to help Corrales find out what happened to his family.

Though the 69-year-old Rozbicki gives credit to his intense detective work – he dedicated about five hours per day for six weeks to the quest – he said it was really a string of fortuitous events that led him to Karolina.

A handwritten note from Corrales, containing scant and partially incorrect information, was all he had to search for two women in Poland’s population of over 38 million.

There were about 30 villages named Poremba, where Danuta Tarnawa lived, and it took Rozbicki endless hours on Google maps street view to find the right house number.

Rozbicki then tracked down the local priest late on Christmas Day to find out if he knew the family.

“Another coincidence…(The priest) started to listen to me because he said, ‘Oh, my sister was at the concert,’” that Rozbicki conducted in Poland a few months earlier.

Just after the 2017 New Year, the priest got back in touch and gave Rozbicki the phone number of Tarnawa’s sister, who now lives in Germany. She just happened to be in Poland for three days over Christmas, picked up Rozbicki’s call, and passed along Karolina’s phone number.

Rozbicki waited about an hour before calling Karolina, hoping her aunt would prepare her for the call.

But she hadn’t. So when Karolina picked up the phone while working at the supermarket in her town, she was shocked.

“I was completely convinced that he’s not looking for me anymore, that history has finished, that he went back to Cuba,” Karolina told the Star through translators in a meeting at the Consulate General of Poland this week.

“I was convinced that he had a family down there, that he’d gone on with his life and he had forgotten all about me,” the 32-year-old said.

Rozbicki facilitated Karolina’s trip to Toronto – the first time she had ever crossed the Atlantic – ahead of their journey to Cuba on Wednesday.

After speaking to Karolina for the first time, he immediately told Corrales he had found his daughter. “I promised him I’m going to find his daughter. I’m happy because I’m going to keep my promise,” he said.

But Rozbicki had to report something tragic to Corrales as well: Karolina’s mother, Danuta Tarnawa, had died of cancer 14 years after the separation, which was the reason the letters stopped.

Like him, she never married.

Several attempts by the Star to reach the Corrales brothers in Cuba were unsuccessful.

Though the whole village knew her father was Cuban, Karolina’s mother never spoke of Corrales because it was taboo, she said, and her youth was a difficult one after her mother’s death.

“Imagine, in a small village, a young woman having a child without any church blessing, without the official marriage,” Rozbicki said.

Karolina said she occupied herself with school, and had no support from her mother’s family.

“My second life started a year ago. It was a small miracle. It opened the borders of my mind. I never had a father, and all of a sudden, I found out that I have a father, that somebody needs me,” she said.

The father and daughter connected over Skype early this week through Rozbicki, and she said both cried for most of the conversation.

Corrales stopped crying long enough to say, “I’m your father, Karolinka,” a special nickname that only her family members knew.

Rozbicki, his wife, and Karolina departed for Cuba on Wednesday morning, and Rozbicki expects they will be greeted in the afternoon by a large party from all the locals who heard of Karolina’s story.