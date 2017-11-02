Federal report shows workplace violence rarely dealt with properly

OTTAWA — Federal consultations on workplace harassment and violence have found that incidents are not only under-reported, but are often not dealt with properly when they are reported.

Three-quarters of those surveyed in the consultations said they recently reported harassment, sexual harassment or violence, but two-fifths of those complaints were never addressed.

The Liberals say they will tackle the issue, vowing to bring in changes in the near future.

Stakeholders who took part in the consultations believe any legal or regulatory changes should push organizations to quickly deal with complaints internally before bringing in a third party.

The consultation report also puts a focus on education to help reduce incidents.