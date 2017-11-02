U.S. reduces softwood lumber duties for all but two Canadian producers
MONTREAL — The U.S. Department of Commerce has reduced softwood lumber duties for all but two Canadian producers.
In its final determination released today, most Canadian producers will pay a combined countervailing and anti-dumping rate of 20.83 per cent, down from 26.75 per cent in the preliminary determinations issued earlier this year.
The rate for Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP) rises marginally to 17.9 per cent from 17.41 per cent and J.D. Irving inches up to 9.92 per cent from 9.89 per cent.
West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFT) will continue to pay the highest duties, but its total is being cut to 23.7 per cent from 30.88 per cent.
Canfor (TSX:CFP) is next at 22.13, down from 27.98, Tolko at 22.07 vs. 27.03. Irving will pay 3.34 per cent in countervailing duties and no anti-dumping tariff, down from 9.89 per cent.
The U.S. International Trade Commission has 45 days to issue its final determination on whether the American lumber industry suffered harm.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said Resolute was the only producer to have its duties raised.
