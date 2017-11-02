Oland lawyers to discuss issues ahead of setting a date for new murder trial

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Dennis Oland case is back in a New Brunswick courtroom today, as lawyers attempt to settle unresolved issues ahead of a retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father.

In October 2016, the province's Court of Appeal overturned Oland's second-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

In September, Judge Terrence Morrison said there were too many unresolved issues for him to even set a date for a new trial, and he scheduled today's pre-trial conference to discuss them.

Oland's 69-year-old father, Richard, was found face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

An autopsy showed he suffered 45 sharp and blunt force blows to his head, neck and hands, but no murder weapon was ever found.

Oland's first trial lasted 65 days and court documents indicate a retrial could last just as long.

The 49-year-old financial planner is a member of one of the Maritimes’ most prominent families.