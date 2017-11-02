Quebec mom facing first-degree murder charges in deaths of three newborns
SAINTE-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a woman is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three newborns.
Provincial police say all three babies were hers.
They say the 27-year-old woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-lac, northwest of Montreal, will appear in court today in Saint-Jerome.
Authorities say a search of her home on Oct. 16 led police to the bodies of three newborns stemming from different pregnancies.
The woman was arrested Wednesday.
