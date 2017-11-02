Tory MP accuses Liberal MP of intimidating her over House of Commons heckle

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP is accusing a Liberal MP of intimidating her while they were riding a bus around Parliament Hill.

Conservative Alice Wong says she was sitting in an aisle seat on Wednesday when Liberal Adam Vaughan entered the bus and hovered over her.

Wong says Vaughan waved his hand in her face, chastised and intimidated her for something she had said during question period earlier that day.

The Conservative MP had yelled something out of turn during an exchange on Canada joining the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Vaughan says he does not share Wong's description of events, but that does not matter; he says what matters is she felt intimidated and so he plans to apologize to her as soon as possible.