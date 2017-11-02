Two suspects sought in drug-related Calgary killing arrested in Montreal

CALGARY — Two Calgary men have been apprehended by police in Montreal in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in a home in southeast Calgary on the weekend.

The body of Mvemba Eriq Afonso was found Saturday and police identified a stolen black Dodge truck that was seen fleeing the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, members of the Quebec provincial police stopped the suspect vehicle at an undisclosed location in Montreal and notified the Calgary police.

Mourad Gasmi, 21, and Shannoh Jabet, 22, face second-degree murder charges in Afonso’s death.

Two Calgary police officers travelled to Montreal to conduct interviews.

Acting Inspector Paul Wozney of the Calgary police credited "good old-fashioned police work" by a member of the Quebec provincial police for the arrests.

“You have a young patrol member who queries a licence plate and learns very quickly the plate is from a stolen vehicle associated to something in Alberta and does a very good job of safely taking those people into custody," said Wozney.

He said the killing is believed to be part of a drug crime, adding that Afonso and the two accused were known to each other.