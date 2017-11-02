Woman charged after allegedly using another person's ID to claim casino win
GANANOQUE, Ont. — Two Toronto-area residents are facing charges following an incident at a casino in Gananoque, Ont.
Provincial police say officers were called to the Shorelines Casino early last Friday after a woman allegedly tried to claim a $26,000 jackpot using someone else's identification.
Police say the woman was not supposed to be in the casino.
A 53-year-old Markham, Ont., woman is charged with personation and causing or attempting to use a forged document.
A 49-year-old Toronto woman is charged with personation.
Both are scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on Dec. 15.
