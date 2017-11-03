Elderly woman dies retrieving dead cat from New Brunswick roadway
ALDOUANE, N.B. — A 75-year-old woman has died after being struck while retrieving a dead cat from a New Brunswick road.
RCMP Cpl. Mario Maillet says she was hit by a car Wednesday evening on Route 134 in Aldouane.
Maillet says the woman was trying to remove the body of a cat that had been struck by a vehicle when she was hit herself.
He says she died at the scene.
A man and woman who were in the car were both taken to hospital and later released.
Maillet says poor lighting is believed to have been a factor in the accident.
