Elderly woman dies retrieving dead cat from New Brunswick roadway

ALDOUANE, N.B. — A 75-year-old woman has died after being struck while retrieving a dead cat from a New Brunswick road.

RCMP Cpl. Mario Maillet says she was hit by a car Wednesday evening on Route 134 in Aldouane.

Maillet says the woman was trying to remove the body of a cat that had been struck by a vehicle when she was hit herself.

He says she died at the scene.

A man and woman who were in the car were both taken to hospital and later released.