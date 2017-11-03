Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province
OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.5 per cent (15.1)
— Prince Edward Island 10.3 (9.5)
— Nova Scotia 8.7 (9.0)
— New Brunswick 7.8 (7.8)
— Quebec 6.1 (6.0)
— Ontario 5.9 (5.6)
— Manitoba 5.2 (5.5)
— Saskatchewan 5.9 (6.2)
— Alberta 7.8 (7.9)
— British Columbia 4.9 (4.9)
