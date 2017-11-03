OPP seeking suspects after officer dragged by car north of Cobourg, Ont.

HAMILTON — Provincial police say an officer suffered minor injuries when he was dragged by a car.

They say the officer, who was off-duty at the time, saw a suspicious vehicle in a driveway north of Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday and stopped to investigate.

OPP say four male suspects, described as 18 to 20 years old, ran from behind the home and got into the car.

When the officer tried to stop them, they drove off, dragging him the length of the driveway.

Investigators say a trailer in the backyard had been entered and ransacked, but nothing was taken.