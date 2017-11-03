News / Canada

QuickStats: Facts and figures about employment in Canada in October

OTTAWA — A quick look at October unemployment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.3 per cent (6.2)

Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.6)

Labour force participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.6)

Number unemployed: 1,235,400 (1,214,100)

Number working: 18,489,400 (18,454,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (10.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.8)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.1)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular