QuickStats: Facts and figures about employment in Canada in October
OTTAWA — A quick look at October unemployment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.3 per cent (6.2)
Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.6)
Labour force participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,235,400 (1,214,100)
Number working: 18,489,400 (18,454,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (10.3)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.8)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.1)
