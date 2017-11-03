The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Nov. 3

———

LIBERALS MAKE SOME PROGRESS ON MEETING ELECTION PROMISES: This weekend marks two years since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet was sworn in. Letters he sent his ministers outlining their tasks provide a way of seeing how many campaign promises his government has met. The government has met promises like restoring the long-form census, welcoming 25,000 Syrian refugees and creating the Canada Child Benefit. Work on balancing the books continues.

———

UN REFUGEES CZAR LOOKS TO CANADA TO DO MORE: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says Canada has good credentials on helping refugees, but hopes it can do more. Filippo Grandi said on Friday that Canada can enhance its reputation by ramping up resettlement programs to help share the burden with countries facing an influx of refugees needing a new home. He is due to meet federal officials on Monday.

———

RAE TO BRIEF PM ON CRISIS IN MYANMAR: Canada's special envoy for the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar will brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his findings at next week's APEC summit in Vietnam. Bob Rae is touring a part of Bangadesh where 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar since a security crackdown have sought shelter. Rae is trying to arrange a meeting with Myanmar's military leaders, who are being blamed for what some have called the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

———

CANADA SLAPS A HOST OF SANCTIONS ON DOZENS OF INDIVIDUALS: Canada has announced dozens of sanctions as it highlights corruption and rights abuses in Russia, Venezuela and South Sudan. Among those hit with sanctions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. It's the first use of a new law passed last month that allows for sanctions against individuals who the federal government holds responsible for, or complicit in, gross violations of human rights or acts of corruption.

———

MOST CANADIANS FALL BACK THIS WEEKEND: Canadians in most parts of the country will move back their clocks an hour, but there are signs many people across the continent are fed up with moving their timepieces ahead one hour in the spring — losing an hour of sleep — and then turning them back in the fall. For example, the Alberta legislature rejected proposed legislation saying the change would pose too many difficulties for businesses. For the most part, Saskatchewan residents have never changed their clocks.

———

THE CBC'S OVERHAULED FLAGSHIP NEWSCAST UNVEILED MONDAY: One of the new hosts of CBC's The National says they hope to show how a late night national newscast can still be relevant to Canadians. Ian Hanomansing is sharing the anchor duties along with senior correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, "Power & Politics" host Rosemary Barton, and Vancouver local news host Andrew Chang. Hanomansing and Arsenault will be largely based in Toronto, Barton will remain in Ottawa, and Chang will be in Vancouver, but each will do field and feature reporting and may be in different cities from time to time, giving "The National" a different look every night.

———

ALBERTA'S PREMIER CALLS FOR REGULATORS TO CLEAR THE WAY FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is calling on the National Energy Board to quickly remove roadblocks on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. The City of Burnaby has not issued the permits to allow Kinder Morgan to expand its pipeline from Alberta. Notley is backing the company's call for the NEB to act.

———

AMAZON BEEFING UP PRESENCE IN VANCOUVER: Amazon is opening another corporate office in Vancouver that will house an additional 1,000 workers. It's not the highly sought-after second headquarters that has attracted the attention of communities and governments across North America. Amazon's first Vancouver office was opened in 2015, which now employs more than 1,000 people, mostly software development engineers.

———

FIRST NATIONS GROUP DISAPPOINTED RCMP CLEARED IN SASKATCHEWAN CASE: The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says First Nations representation is needed in reviews about how police deal with Indigenous peoples. The federation is expressing disappointment that RCMP officers have been cleared of mistreating the family of an Indigenous man who was shot to death on a Saskatchewan farm. The RCMP said the allegations couldn't be supported. The family has accused police of being insensitive, searching the home of the victim's mother without permission and asking her if she'd been drinking.

———

DATA DETAILS HOW CLINTON CAMPAIGN EMAILS WERE STOLEN: Thousands of lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails show how the Russia-linked hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off. Minute-by-minute logs gathered by cybersecurity company Secureworks and recently shared with The Associated Press tell the tale. It took the hackers just over a week of work to zero in on and penetrate the personal Gmail account of campaign chairman John Podesta.