New Brunswick man, 43, killed after crashing ATV in Acadian Peninsula town

CARAQUET, N.B. — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man was killed early Saturday after a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

A police news release says the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Boulevard des Acadiens in Bertrand, just west of Caraquet.

The RCMP says the man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered.

The release says that the ATV overturned on the pavement and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

 

 

 

