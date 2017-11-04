Tillsonburg man, 38, facing charges after two guns are stolen from home

TILLSONBURG, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly stealing two firearms from a home in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Provincial police say the incident happened on Oct. 31, when a suspect entered the home through a bathroom window.

They say the man broke into a safe and took a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9-mm handgun.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday, and is charged with breaking and entering and a variety of firearm-related offences.