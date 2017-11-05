Saskatchewan Party pays tribute to soon-to-be-retired Premier Brad Wall

SASKATOON — Premier Brad Wall wiped back tears Saturday after Saskatchewan Party members paid tribute to their soon-to-be-retired leader during the party's annual convention.

Over 600 delegates were present at an auditorium in Saskatoon for the tribute, which included speeches by political pundit Rex Murphy and the party's founding member, Ken Krawetz, who now serves as Wall's chief of staff.

Murphy spoke of Wall's defence of the oil industry, noting it isn't easy to stand against the rest of the country and the federal government.

An emotional Wall, who has been Saskatchewan's premier for a decade, thanked the party and members for their support.

The convention also included a debate among the five candidates vying to replace him as leader.

Wall will officially step down as premier following a leadership vote in Saskatoon on Jan. 27.

"I do believe it's time for me to go," he told the convention.

Wall was commended for standing against the federal government's proposed carbon tax, maintaining Saskatchewan’s AAA credit rating and approving new hospitals across the province.

"The gift that Brad Wall gave to politics in Canada is that he was not ashamed to say what is actually, obviously true," Murphy said.

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre applauded Wall's thoughtfulness in cabinet meetings, fondly describing his ability to listen and ask questions.

She also described his "kiss of death" on policy ideas, which she said he delivered after convoluted proposals prepared by bureaucrats.

"He might take off his glasses, rub his eyes and say, 'I don't know about this,' then sort of purse his lips and look into the middle of distance," Eyre said.