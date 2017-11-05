Valerie Plante poised to become Montreal's first female mayor

MONTREAL — Valerie Plante is declaring victory in Montreal's mayoralty election.

Plante, 43, is leading with 51.2 per cent of the vote compared to 45.8 per cent for incumbent Denis Coderre with most polls reporting.

She has taken to Twitter to thank her followers for electing her.

She and her party campaigned on a platform of improving public transit and traffic flow, as well as adding green spaces and social housing.

Plante entered politics when she won a city council seat in 2013 and was elected to her party's leadership last fall.

She began the race as a relative unknown but opinion polls showed her steadily gaining in the polls as the campaign went on.