Central Alberta man gets 21 days in jail for assaulting two Mounties

RED DEER, Alta. — A man has been sentenced to 21 days in jail for an altercation in Eckville, Alta., where two Mounties were assaulted.

Leon Williams, 53, of Red Deer, Alta., was convicted in June on two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of mischief and one count of resisting arrest.

Court was told the officers were called to a disturbance at the Eckville post office and when they tried to arrest Williams, he choked one of the officers and punched the other in the head.

He also tried to grab one of the officers’ weapon.

He was eventually arrested after additional officers were called to the scene.

In Red Deer Provincial Court on Monday, Justice Bert Skinner also gave Williams nine months’ probation and ordered him to carry out 50 hours of community service.

Skinner said the incident seemed out of character for Williams, given he had no previous criminal record and was co-operative with authorities afterward.