Five stories in the news for today, Nov. 6

Five stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 6

———

CRA VOWS ACTION ON PARADISE PAPERS

The Canada Revenue Agency says it won't hesitate to investigate new evidence of offshore tax evasion following a second massive leak of tax haven financial records. The leak of some 13.4 million records, dubbed the Paradise Papers, lifts another veil on the ways in which the wealthy — including more than 3,000 Canadian individuals and entities — stash their money in offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes. Among the names appearing in the records are former prime ministers Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien. Neither the CRA nor any court has determined the Canadians did anything wrong.

———

FAMILIES LOSING PATIENCE FOR NO-FLY KID WOES

A gaggle of young constituents — and their parents — will descend on Parliament Hill today to press politicians to resolve ongoing airport hassles that children face due to security list snags. Ten families from the group known as the No Fly List Kids plan to make their case to MPs and ministers with the aim of ensuring that funding for a new computer system to fix the problem is included in the 2018 federal budget.

———

'ALARMING RATE' OF INDIGENOUS OVERDOSE DEATHS

A decade-long study has found that Indigenous drug users in British Columbia are 13 times more likely to die compared with other Canadians of the same age. The study, published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, included 610 Indigenous people who smoked or injected drugs in Vancouver and Prince George and were between the ages of 14 and 30. Forty people died during the study period between 2003 and 2014, and 26 participants have died since then. The study calls for cultural connections as a path to healing deep-rooted pain.

———

MILLENNIALS MORE LIKELY TO ATTEND REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONIES: POLL

A new survey suggests millennials are leading a gradual resurgence of interest when it comes to attending Remembrance Day ceremonies. The poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Historica Canada found that 29 per cent of respondents plan to attend a ceremony to honour fallen soldiers on Nov. 11, up three per cent from last year and marking a return to recent highs established in 2015. But the online survey suggests Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person.

———

VALERIA PLANTE TO BECOME MONTREAL'S FIRST FEMALE MAYOR

Valerie Plante scored a stunning upset in Montreal's mayoral election on Sunday, defeating incumbent Denis Coderre to become the first woman to win the post. In her victory speech, the 43-year-old Plante reiterated campaign promises to improve public transit in Canada's second largest city and also add more green spaces and social housing. Coderre, a former Liberal MP and cabinet minister who was elected mayor in 2013, says he'll now be leaving municipal politics.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY

— Musicians including Sting and Elvis Costello pay tribute to Leonard Cohen in a Montreal concert that is being held a day before the first anniversary of the Montreal native's death. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend.

— Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc unveils Canada Post's Halifax Explosion commemorative stamp in Halifax.

— Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Sherry Romanado, parliamentary secretary (Veterans Affairs) mark the start of Veterans' Week with a candlelight vigil.

— 150th anniversary of the first meeting of the first Parliament of Canada.

— Trial for three Calgary police officers accused of assault.

— CBC's first broadcast of its revamped flagship nightly news program, "The National."