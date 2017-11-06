No one injured, but dozens of patients displaced by Hamilton hospital fire

HAMILTON — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a fire at a Hamilton hospital that forced the relocation of approximately 90 patients.

Flames filled an unused wing of St. Peter's Hospital in the city's east end Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze, but dozens of patients had to be moved to the hospital's auditorium while the fire was put out.

About 90 patients were transferred to other Hamilton-area hospitals Sunday evening.

Hospital staff say the patients will return to St. Peter's after the site has been cleaned up.