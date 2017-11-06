Probe by judicial council committee recommends Quebec judge be removed from office

MONTREAL — A committee of the Canadian Judicial Council is recommending Michel Girouard be removed from his position as a Quebec Superior Court justice.

The inquiry committee released a report today stating misconduct-related accusations against the judge were founded.

An unnamed police informant alleged in 2012 that Girouard, while working as a lawyer, bought cocaine from him.

The chief justice of Quebec Superior Court at the time asked the council to investigate and Girouard was suspended with pay in January 2013.

In April 2016, the judicial council ruled Girouard could return to sit as a judge despite the council's own inquiry committee recommending he be removed from office.

The federal and Quebec justice ministers intervened, however, and asked the inquiry committee to review Girouard's case a second time.

The council said today it would consider its committee's report and give Girouard the chance to make written submissions.