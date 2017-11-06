Scholarship to cover cost for refugee studying law at University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON — The University of Saskatchewan is offering a new scholarship to cover the costs of a law student who has claimed or is claiming refugee status.

The scholarship from the College of Law in Saskatoon will cover tuition, student fees and textbooks for the duration of the three-year program.

Students who are accepted into law school for the scholastic year beginning next September will be eligible.

The recipient will be decided by a specially appointed committee at the College of Law.

The college offers a range of financial awards and support to its students, but the refugee scholarship is a first.

It says it sees the award as a unique opportunity to make a difference to a refugee student.

"Though many university students know only too well the financial burden of tuition and fees, this is a chance for us to help someone who, as a refugee to this country, faces significant cultural, financial, and educational roadblocks," associate dean Doug Surtees said Monday in a release.

"The scholarship goes some way to removing a barrier that might otherwise prevent this person from realizing their goal of attending law school."