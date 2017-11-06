Woman in 30s dead after shooting at Hamilton home

HAMILTON — A woman in her 30s is dead following a shooting in Hamilton on Monday evening.

Police received a 911 call just after 5 p.m. about shots being fired a residence (on Lang St.) and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

They woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Hamilton General Hospital.

Police have not released her name, adding she did not live at the two-storey home.

Police also said no weapon has been found and they are asking for the public's help to identity a suspect.