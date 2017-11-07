Anniversary rematch: Year after election shock, Trumpism gets a test in Virginia

WASHINGTON — At the one-year mark following Donald Trump's presidential election shocker, America's political eyes are turning to an election race being cast as some kind of smaller-scale rematch.

The governor's race in Virginia is just one of several elections today on the eve of the anniversary of Trump's ground-shifting win last Nov. 8, including another gubernatorial contest in New Jersey and different elections in Maine and Washington states.

But there are reasons people will be fixated on Virginia when polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Some uncanny parallels with last year's presidential election have observers casting this as a test on the staying power of Trumpism — with a Republican victory in this wealthy, purple, swing state proving that the nationalist, populist, culture-warrior approach can win almost everywhere.

Trump has taken special interest in the race, with his Twitter feed filled with get-out-the-vote messages. He's also factored into the messaging of both parties, including early campaign ads where the Democratic contender called the president, ''a narcissistic maniac.''

An area political scientist says it's probably wrong to treat this race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie as some kind of 2016 rematch holding great meaning about the imminent fate of American politics, since a whole bunch of other factors are at play, including 100 state legislative races happening simultaneously.

But people will do it anyway.

''The national media have tended to make this a referendum — a kind of Trump-Clinton redux: Here we are a year later,'' said Lauren Bell of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va.

''(If Republicans win) the national takeaway is going to be that Trump was not a one-off. That he's not some cult-of-personality. That the way Republicans can win is by ... appealing to white voters' fears of a changing society. I'm not entirely certain that's an accurate explanation... but I suspect the story will be, 'This is how Republican candidates can win.'''

Just look at the familiar storyline.

A wealthy, big-city Republican has once again cast himself as conservative culture-warrior. Well-connected Washington lobbyist Gillespie has run racially tinged messages about protecting Confederate statues, expelling Latino criminals and football players not kneeling for the national anthem.

Democrats entered the race with a considerable lead, but the polls have tightened. Their message of economic-opportunity-for-all has been swamped in sociological polemics. There's also fear of an enthusiasm gap on the left. Northam, a former army doctor who twice voted for George W. Bush, is scorned by some progressives. Morale wasn't helped by a new book that reawakened bitter memories from Wikileaks: the party's ex-chair wrote that Sen. Bernie Sanders was cheated in last year's primary.

Some Democrats admit to an unnerving sense of deja vu.

At an event in Washington, D.C., a few days ago, former Barack Obama White House staffers expressed fear of a loss — and of its potential implications.

''I don't feel good about it. I don't like seeing races close like this where ... the general trajectory (of the polls) is not in the direction we want,'' said Tommy Vietor, during a public taping of the podcast, ''Pod Save America.''

''It seems like these vicious, scummy ... ads are working.''

If this approach proves successful in Virginia, he predicted it will alter the Republican party.

If it can work in a state with a thriving economy, a 3.7 per cent unemployment rate, a popular outgoing Democratic governor and a record of voting for Hillary Clinton last year, it will embolden Republicans to play the race card elsewhere.

''It has national implications,'' said Jon Lovett, another former Obama staffer

''(Gillespie) has decided to run as Trump. ... If they can succeed in using race and using immigration and using Confederate ... statutes to keep the debate on that instead of on the issues it makes it easier for them to do what they want to do: Which is to force through repealing of the inheritance tax and all the other giveaways that will create a permanent aristocracy in this country.''

Mid-cycle races matter for other reasons.

Poor results in 2013 races proved a harbinger of electoral doom ahead for Democrats — in 2014 and 2016, the party lost both chambers of Congress and a century-old record 34 governorships and the presidency.

But there are new slivers of light emerging for Democrats.

They have been gaining votes in recent elections, while Republicans have been losing them amid an unpopular first-year presidency, says a new memo by Kyle Kondik and Geoffrey Skelley of the University of Virginia.

They calculated Democrats have outperformed Clinton’s 2016 margin in 31 of 42 open-seat elections held across the country since last fall, with an average gain of 11 percentage points.

That kind of surge, if sustained, could flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year. In addition, polls suggest the party is a lock to retake the governorship in New Jersey.

But that's not what people will be talking about if Virginia goes red.