Bank of Canada governor says fundamental factors continue to drive inflation

MONTREAL — Inflation has repeatedly fallen short of the Bank of Canada's two per cent target in recent years, but governor Stephen Poloz says fundamental factors are continuing to drive price growth.

Poloz says the fundamental drivers, as well as short-term factors, can explain the movement in prices.

Inflation in Canada slowed over the first half of this year even as the economy grew quickly.

However the central bank chief says there have been a number of one-time factors including below-average food inflation and the Ontario government's reduction in electricity prices that helped keep inflation in check.

Poloz also says there may also be some drag on inflation from globalization and digitalization, which the central bank is studying.