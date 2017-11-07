Former Winnipeg TV sportscaster charged with robbing bank in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have charged a former Winnipeg television news director in a bank robbery that occurred in July.

Stephen Vogelsang, who is 53, is currently in custody in Medicine Hat, Alta., charged with robbing two banks in that city.

Vogelsang is also charged in three bank robberies in Regina.

Police say the Saskatoon robbery occurred on July 31.

They say it's not known when Vogelsang will appear in court in Saskatoon on the single charge.