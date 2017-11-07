Governor General Julie Payette visits New Brunswick today

FREDERICTON — Governor General Julie Payette is visiting New Brunswick today.

The former astronaut is set to meet with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau in Fredericton before meeting with Premier Brian Gallant and addressing the legislative assembly.

Payette will also tour the Institute of Biomedical Engineering's prosthetics labs at the University of New Brunswick, and visit 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

She'll end her day by delivering remarks at a reception hosted by Gallant at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.