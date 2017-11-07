OPP identify victim of collision between car and dump truck in Centre Wellington

CENTRE WELLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario provincial police have identified a motorist killed in a collision between a car and a dump truck.

They say the collision occurred last Thursday afternoon in Centre Wellington, Ont., when the car crossed over the centre line into the path of the dump truck for unknown reasons.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Amy Stiles of Fergus, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have ruled out cellphone usage by either driver as a factor in the collision.