Senator accuses CRA of doing little to fight offshore tax evasion

OTTAWA — An independent Liberal senator says the Canada Revenue Agency is misleading Canadians when it claims it's making serious efforts to combat offshore tax evasion.

Sen. Percy Downe, who has been pushing for a crackdown on wealthy individuals and corporations who stash their money in offshore tax havens, says the CRA is hiding behind "weasel words" to disguise the fact that it's actually doing little to remedy the problem.

In the wake of a massive leak of offshore financial records, dubbed the Paradise Papers, the agency has been touting the Trudeau government's allocation of almost $1 billion in the last two federal budgets dedicated to fighting tax evasion.

But Downe says less than $40 million of that investment was actually spent in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The agency has also touted the fact that it has created a full-time, dedicated unit focused on offshore tax evasion and avoidance.