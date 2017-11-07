Seven stories in the news for today, Nov. 7

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Nov. 7

———

LIBERAL BRAND BATTERED BY 'PARADISE PAPERS'

The Trudeau government's politically bruised promise to ensure "tax fairness" for the middle class has taken another beating amid unfolding revelations about the widespread and perfectly legal practice among ultra-wealthy Canadians of harbouring cash in offshore tax havens. Included among the 13.4 million leaked documents, dubbed the "Paradise Papers," were the names of former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien and top party fundraiser Stephen Bronfman.

———

B.C. POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER ABBOTSFORD SHOOTING

An Abbotsford, B.C. police officer is being remembered as a "hero" after he died Monday in an exchange of gunfire with a man accused of shooting at people in a parking lot. Police chief Bob Rich says officers were called about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping complex at about 11:30 a.m. and the unidentified officer was wounded by a shotgun and later died in hospital.

———

HEALTH SPENDING TO HIT $242 BILLION THIS YEAR: REPORT

Health spending in Canada is expected to reach $6,604 per capita this year — or about $200 more per person compared to last year — according to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information. It forecasts total health spending for the year to increase almost four per cent to $242 billion and equal 11.5 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product, similar to last year. Hospitals are expected to eat up use the largest share of health dollars followed by drugs and physician services.

———

INCLUDE VICTIMS IN JUSTICE REFORMS, OMBUDSMAN SAYS

Making sure those who experience the biggest impacts of crime have the support they need would do a lot to speed up the wheels of justice, says the federal ombudsman for victims of crime. "We have to have a criminal justice system that is effective and efficient," Sue O'Sullivan said in an interview ahead of today's release of a set of reports on how the Liberal government could keep victims in mind as they prepare to introduce reforms.

———

INDIGENOUS INQUIRY OPENS HEARINGS IN EDMONTON

The national inquiry on murdered and missing Indigenous women lands in Edmonton today, a week after it issued an interim report calling for a national police task force to open old investigations. The inquiry will sit for three days in the Alberta capital to hear from family members about their missing daughters, wives and mothers.

———

FORMER ALBERTA MINISTERS PROMOTE LEGAL POT SECTOR

Two former Alberta cabinet ministers and a police chief are part of a group working to promote the legal recreational marijuana industry. Former justice minister Jonathan Denis belongs to an organization called the Canadian Cannabis Chamber that is providing legal, lobbying and security advice to companies ahead of pot becoming legal next July. The group also includes former Alberta culture minister Lindsay Blackett and former Calgary police chief Rick Hanson.

———

STARS COME OUT TO HONOUR LEONARD COHEN AT MONTREAL CONCERT

A star-studded lineup that included Sting, Feist and k.d lang delivered emotional musical tributes to Leonard Cohen in front of a rapt crowd at Montreal's Bell Centre on Monday night. The concert, titled "Tower of Song," took place on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Canadian singer-songwriter's death last November at the age of 82. The tribute was organized by the late singer's son, Adam Cohen.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will meet with N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and address the Legislative Assembly.

— In Nova Scotia, Premier Stephen McNeil will meet with Lu Shaye, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Canada.

— Trial continues in Ottawa for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— Members of Parliament host an all-party Hope in High Heels walk in support of efforts to end violence against women.

— Constitutional arguments are expected to be made in the Bountiful polygamy trial in Cranbrook, B.C.

— Mayor Gregor Robertson will announce Vancouver's next steps in the introduction of its empty homes tax.