Spy agency lacks commitment to harassment-free workplace, employees allege

OTTAWA — Employees suing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service say the spy agency "utterly lacks commitment" to a diverse and harassment-free working environment — contrary to a recently filed statement of defence.

In a reply to the CSIS defence, the employees say management created a workplace rife with discrimination, harassment and bullying through its tone at the top.

The reply was filed in the Federal Court of Canada this week, the latest volley in a high-profile legal battle.

It comes as the Liberal government introduces legislation aimed at better dealing with allegations of harassment in federally regulated workplaces.

Late last month CSIS asked the Federal Court to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it never engaged in or tolerated religious bigotry, used derogatory nicknames or subjected the staffers to reprisals.

It says the allegations of the five employees were addressed by the service through policies and procedures relevant to the facts of each case.