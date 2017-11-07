Two groups challenging Quebec law on religious neutrality
MONTREAL — Two groups are going to court to challenge a recently adopted Quebec law that prohibits the wearing of face veils in certain locations.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the challenge in Quebec Superior Court this morning.
The law prohibits students from covering their face in class.
It also forces people whose fare requires a card with photo ID to uncover their face before riding public transit, although they can put the veil back on once they've been identified.