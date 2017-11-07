Youth sentence for accused in killing of Regina 16-year-old Hanna Leflar

REGINA — A Regina teenager who admitted to his role in the killing of a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced as a youth.

The teen, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the January 2015 death of Hanna Leflar.

A lengthy sentencing hearing in September heard that he lured the teenager to her home, then watched as another teen stabbed her multiple times.

The defence had argued that the accused made bad choices, but is remorseful and should be sent to a youth facility, but the Crown had said an adult sentence would balance risk, public safety and rehabilitation.

The youth sentence means four years in custody at a youth facility where he will have access to a number of programs.