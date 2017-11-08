'Don't leave me:' Winnipeg lawyer injured by letter bomb asked for comfort

WINNIPEG — Court has heard a lawyer badly injured when a letter bomb went off at a Winnipeg law firm was covered in blood and holding her abdomen when she walked out of her office.

People who were inside the small law firm during the blast in July 2015 are testifying at the trial of Guido Amsel.

He is charged with five counts of attempted murder related to several letter bombs he is alleged to have sent, including the one that cost lawyer Maria Mitousis her hand.

Connie Petersen, a managing partner at the law firm, testified she was working down the hall from Mitousis when the explosion occurred and she heard two screams.

Petersen ran to the lawyer's office and saw Mitousis walking out into the hallway.

In addition to losing her hand, Mitousis suffered injuries to her face, torso and thighs.

Petersen said there was a lot of blood.

"She slid down the side of her door frame," Petersen told court Wednesday.

Other lawyers and staff called 911 and were told to leave.

"Maria said, 'Don't leave me. Please comfort me.' There was a lot of blood going down from her throat."

Karlee Kaplan, a legal assistant, testified a package had come in the mail for Mitousis while she was out of the office, so Kaplan placed it on the lawyer's desk.

Kaplan said when Mitousis returned the next day, she went into her office and a few minutes later there was a loud noise. Kaplan ran to the office and saw Mitousis on her hands and knees, covered in blood.

Mitousis was the lawyer for Amsel's wife in the couple's divorce. He is also accused of sending two letter bombs to another law firm, which had represented him, and the workplace of his former wife. Those bombs did not go off.

He has pleaded not guilty.