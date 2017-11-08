Moose Jaw Times-Herald closing its doors after more than a century
A
A
Share via Email
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Moose Jaw Times-Herald is closing down after more than a 125 years in business.
The last edition is to be published Dec. 7.
Roger Holmes, the president of Star News Publishing Inc., says the newspaper's website will also be shut down.
The 25 employees affected by the closure were informed of the decision today.
The Times-Herald was founded as a weekly paper in 1889 and went daily in 1906.
Its ownership has changed hands many times over the years.
Holmes purchased the paper, which still published from Tuesday to Saturday, in 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police