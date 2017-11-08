Mounties say 82-year-old man killed in trailer fire in northern Alberta
ATHABASCA, Alta. — RCMP and fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that killed an 82-year-old man in northern Alberta.
Athabasca RCMP and fire personnel responded to the fire at a house trailer in Athabasca County around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The trailer was destroyed and police say the lone male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.
It is not deemed suspicious at this time.
