Mounties say 82-year-old man killed in trailer fire in northern Alberta

ATHABASCA, Alta. — RCMP and fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that killed an 82-year-old man in northern Alberta.

Athabasca RCMP and fire personnel responded to the fire at a house trailer in Athabasca County around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The trailer was destroyed and police say the lone male occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

It is not deemed suspicious at this time.

