N.B. woman sues minister and church for damages after box-cutter assault

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A New Brunswick woman who claims that her former Anglican minister and lover tried to kill her is suing him and the church for damages.

Cynthia Mae Moore claims she had an extramarital affair with Rev. William Morton, and that on Nov. 24, 2015, he threatened to skin her alive and scraped her breasts with a box cutter.

She says he returned hours later and cut her breasts and abdomen with the box cutter, and weeks later put a knife to her throat and attempted to kill her.

Moore filed a lawsuit with the Court of Queen's Bench against Morton, the Anglican Church of Canada, the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton, and the Corporation of the Anglican Parish of St. Stephen.

Morton pleaded guilty to two charges of assault with a weapon and was given a 15-month conditional sentence last November.

Moore's statement of claim says she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation, and is seeking payment for damages from the defendants.