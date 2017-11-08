New Brunswick government tables capital spending plans for 2018-2019
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government has tabled an $815.3 million capital budget for 2018-2019, but most of the money goes to maintenance or continuation of previously announced projects.
Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says there is $28.1 million in new spending.
She says the multi-year capital plan to upgrade roads, schools and hospitals will continue through 2020.
Rogers says the Liberal government has spent $46 million in energy retrofits and renewable energy upgrades, and a further $20.3 million will be spent next year.
Exact details of the spending won't be released until each government department presents their spending estimates in the legislature.
