Police seize guns, drugs and charge seven people in Ottawa, Gatineau, Que., area
OTTAWA — Police say they've shut down an illegal weapons and drugs operation in the Ottawa area.
Ontario Provincial Police say the six-month investigation also involved the Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., police services and focused on alleged high-level drug and firearms traffickers.
Investigators say several search warrants executed on Monday in Ottawa, nearby Clarence-Rockland, Ont., and Gatineau resulted in the seizure of assault rifles, ammunition and drugs.
They say seven people — five from Clarence-Rockland and one each from Ottawa and Gatineau — are facing numerous charges. The accused range in age from 27 to 64.
OPP say the seized firearms include AK-47 and AR-15 assault rifles with high capacity magazines, a semi-automatic rifle with a bayonet, a submachine-gun, six handguns and ammunition.
Officers also seized large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine pills and marijuana, as well as more than $150,000 in cash.
"Removing these guns and drugs from our communities is a victory for the safety of our citizens," OPP Chief Supt. John Sullivan said Wednesday.
