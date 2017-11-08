Sudbury, Ont., police investigating 16 poppy donation box thefts from businesses
SUDBURY, Ont. — Police say 16 Remembrance Day poppy donation boxes have been stolen from businesses in Sudbury, Ont., over the past few days.
Investigators are reviewing security camera footage after four consecutive days of donation box thefts.
The money collected in the boxes goes to the Royal Canadian Legion, which uses it to support veterans and their families in the Sudbury area.
Police say they do not know how much money was contained in the stolen boxes.
Officers are advising businesses to remove the poppy boxes from public view when employees are not present.
