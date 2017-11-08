Windsor, Ont., man charged after stolen pickup truck gets stuck in mud

LAKESHORE, Ont. — A Windsor, Ont., man is facing charges after a stolen pickup truck got stuck in the mud.

Provincial police say they got a call Saturday night about a vehicle stuck in the mud in Lakeshore, Ont.

Investigators say a witness told them the driver had been trying to free the vehicle, but left the area on foot after failing to do so.

They say the pickup had been reported stolen in Kingsville, Ont., earlier that evening.

A police canine unit located a suspect a short time later.